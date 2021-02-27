ND High School Hockey State Champions Crowned

The Davies Eagles won their first state title, defeating Fargo North/South while Grand Forks Central took down Red River

GRAND FORKS, ND (KVRR) – The North Dakota High School Hockey State championships concluded on Saturday evening at the Ralph. Fargo Davies defeated Fargo North/South, 3-2, for their first title in school history. It comes after the Eagles fell in last year’s title game to Bismarck.

On the boys side, Grand Forks Central beat their in-town foes, Red River, 3-2 in OT. It’s the Knights’ 4th title in the last five years and their 29th overall.