NDSU Falls To Salukis; First Loss Since Nov. 2017

The Bison fell in their 2nd Missouri Valley Football Conference game of the season to Southern Illinois, 38-14

CARBONDALE, ILL (KVRR) – November 23rd, 2019. That’s the last time NDSU Football was away from home and it came against today’s opponent: Southern Illinois. The Bison returned back to Carbondale only to suffer their first loss since November 4th of 2017.

A week after rushing for 243 yards, the Bison were held to just 109, only possessing the ball for roughly 18 and a half minutes. Southern Illinois had for it about 41 1/2 minutes. The Herd scored only once after the hail marry, which was late in the game on a Zeb Noland run. It was their only trip to the red zone. It’s unfamiliar ground for Matt Entz’s squad and, to him, it didn’t come down to the Salukis throwing them off, but instead, just not capitalizing.

“I think they did a good job of changing it up,” Entz said. “You know they use multiple bodies back at the quarterback position. They’re going to get out of a bunch of unusual formations, unbalanced, x off, gangs what I call it, double nasty, bunches. They’re going to try to get you into as vanilla a call as physically possible because of all the adjustments and we got to continue to do a better job of keeping it simple for our players so we can play fast.”

The Bison visit Missouri State next weekend.