Sheyenne High School assistant principal arrested for DUI

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Public Schools officials say Sheyenne High School assistant principal Nathan Schleicher was arrested by Fargo Police for Driving Under the Influence and DUI Refusal on Saturday.

Fargo Police will be handling the criminal investigation related to the arrest.

West Fargo Public Schools sent a statement to Sheyenne High School staff and families saying: “After conducting an internal investigation, which included an interview with Mr. Schleicher, it was determined that he will be returning to work this week. Decisions regarding any potential action will be made once an outcome is determined in his case.”