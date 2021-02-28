Deputy shot, two suspects dead in Wadena County shootout

WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Two people are dead after an attempted traffic stop late Saturday evening in Wadena County.

Around 8:48 Saturday night a Wadena County deputy attempted to stop a car for a traffic offence when the driver fled the scene.

“We were driving home from Bemidji and we saw cars stopped on the road and we thought what the heck is going on? So we finally get to her house and see an ambulance barreling down the road and we thought this is definitely not normal,” Sequoia Jones & Leah Ward from Wadena County said.

The vehicle eventually stopped right here on 270th street and 205th Avenue where a struggle occurred between the officer and the suspect.

Moments later a second suspect in another vehicle arrived at the scene followed by an officer from the Sebeka Police Department.

A statement released by the Wadena County Sheriff’s office describes what happened next.

“A short time later, at least one of the motorists began shooting at the officers. One of the officers returned fire. All four were struck by gunfire.”

The deputy from Wadena County was shot and faced serious but non life threatening conditions and was taken to St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids and later transferred to North Memorial hospital.

He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The Sebeka Police officer who was also shot was wearing a vest at the time and did not require medical assistance.

Both suspects who were shot died from their injuries.

One of them died at the scene and the other was taken to Tri-County Health where he later passed.

The names of the two suspects will be released once autopsies have been completed and their families have been notified.

The identities of both the officer and deputy who were shot will be released once the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completes its initial interviews.

The BCA will also determine whether the incident was captured on dash cameras and body worn cameras.

The incident remains active and under investigation and once that is complete the BCA will present its findings to the Wadena County Attorney’s Office for review.