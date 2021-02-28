Paranica Commends Team’s Passion For Hockey After Winning 4th Title In 5 Years

Grand Forks Central Boys Hockey defeated Red River on Saturday evening to win their 29th state title in program history

GRAND FORKS, ND (KVRR) – Dynasties at any level are so few fare in between, But on the ice, Grand Forks Central continue to give hockey fans in the area a clear picture of what it is.

The Knights took home their 4th North Dakota High School State Title in the last five years and their 29th in program history after Saturday’s win over Grand Forks Red River in overtime. Chase Spicer delivered the game winner with 41 seconds left in the extra period, his 7th goal in the tournament, capping off a 22-win season in epic fashion. It’s the 7th straight year Grant Paranica’s team has won 20 or more games.

“I don’t even know how it went in,” said junior Dominic Gerszewski. “I just saw everyone jumping and I hopped over the boards and threw my helmet and now we’re state champions. As a team, grand forks central, it’s one of the best and you can’t beat it so four of five, that’s pretty incredible.”

“It feels so good to win a state championship after losing last year, that one stung but this was a great group of guys,” Spicer said. “We always want to do it for, Central’s got such a great history. We want to do for the guys that played 20 years ago, 30 years ago and just keep that tradition going.”

“I get a chance to work with kids like that that are dedicated and are passionate coming in about hockey every day, so, that’s really rewarding,” said Paranica. “I’m thankful for it and then the other part of it is I got a young that this are tremendously dedicated.”