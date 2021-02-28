Two dead, Two officers shot after Wadena County shootout

WADENA COUNTY, Mn — Two officers were shot, one is hospitalized after a traffic stop turned into a shootout over night.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night.

The vehicle stopped near 205th Avenue and 270th Street in North Germany Township.

A struggle ensued between the deputy and the motorist.

A second motorist then arrived on scene and a short time later, a Sebeka Police Department officer arrived and the struggled

continued.

A short time later, at least one of the motorists began shooting at the officers.

One of the officers returned fire.

All four were struck by gunfire.

The injured deputy was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids and then

transferred to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with serious but non-life

threatening injuries.

The Sebeka officer was struck in the vest and did not require medical treatment.

One of the two other people who were shot died at the scene.

The other was taken by ambulance to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena where they later died.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) agents, and crime

scene personnel are currently at the scene.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, but the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is urging

people to stay away from the area at this time.