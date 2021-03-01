Fargo-Moorhead law enforcement prepares for Chauvin verdict

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo-Moorhead area law enforcement agencies are getting ready for a verdict in the upcoming trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death if George Floyd.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered May 30 for a peaceful protest in Fargo, just days after Floyd died in police custody. About 20 people were arrested after the demonstration turned into a downtown riot and clash with police.

“Since May 30 we evaluated our response and increased and implemented further training into crowd management response and increased the safety equipment that our officers would utilize and increased the tools we would use in a crowd management scenario” Cass County Sheriff Jahner said.

“Equipment includes, gas masks, riot gear, safety helmets and less lethal munitions.”

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says his department will monitor local developments “and be ready if needed.”

Capt. Deric Swenson says Moorhead Police are also ready in case trouble breaks out.

“There will not be any actions unless there is actions of civil unrest, such as this last summer, would we need to respond to public safety concerns. Peaceful demonstrations will not equal police presence.”

“At this time, we don’t have any areas of concern and won’t have an increased presence” according to Fargo Police Dept. Public Information Officer Jessica Schindeldecker. “However, we will work with our regional partners and monitor for any possible issues.”