North-South’s Promersberger Wins High School Play of the Week

Promersberger won with 85 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week goes to Fargo North-South girls hockey and Abby Promersberger.

Promersberger took home a commanding 85 percent of the votes. In the state quarterfinals, the senior forward scored on a backhand. It was one of three on the night as the Spruins advanced on to the semifinals with a win over Jamestown.

Congrats to Promersberger and the Spruins for taking home the win.