Run Game Helping UND Football to Best Ranking in Program History

Fighting Hawks ranked no. 4 after 2-0 start

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota football left the field after Saturday’s upset win over number three South Dakota State as the only undefeated team left in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Two days later, its earned them their highest ranking in program history at number four.

The Fighting Hawks are doing it behind a strong rushing attack. Of the 731 total yards through the first two games, 406 have come on the ground. The Hawks backfield consists of two-headed monsters, Otis Weah and Luke Skokna who have combined for 322 yards and five touchdowns.

In their first full season wearing the UND uniform, its caught the eye of head coach Bubba Schweigert.

“Luke is not a very big guy. Has some pretty good speed but he’s tough. We like him because he doesn’t shy away from contact. He’s able to run between the tackles,” Schweigert said. “I thought his short yardage runs were good the other day. Otis can bring some speed and real toughness. He’s a real solid and he’s put together. He has great balance and hard to knock off his feet.”

Its a short week for the Hawks who host no. 20 South Dakota on Thursday.

UND number four ahead of the Bison who fell from number one to number six in the latest FCS stats poll after the loss. However, despite being undefeated the Fighting Hawks are not the highest ranked team from the Valley that would be Northern Iowa at number three. SDSU dropped from three to eight while the Salukis jump back in the rankings at no. 11.