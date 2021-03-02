Fargo Police ID Man Involved In Armed Robbery And Gunshot Incident

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo police identify the man involved in an armed robbery, gunfire and crash early Monday.

20-year-old Damon Peterson was moved from a local hospital to the Cass County Jail Monday night.

He faces charges of terrorizing and criminal conspiracy.

Officers responded to a crash at 17th Avenue and 45th Street South on Monday.

At about the same time they were sent to a report of gunshots on East Gateway Circle, and a call from a man who reported his vehicle had been stolen in an armed robbery.

Police say Peterson and the victim knew each other.