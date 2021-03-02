Girls Basketball Roundup: EDC Tournament

Shanley, Davies advance in EDC Tournament

FARGO, N.D. — Tuesday night was the quarterfinal round of the EDC girls basketball tournament.

The three seed Davies topped the six seed Sheyenne, 87-56, to play Devils Lake on Thursday in the semifinals.

The five seed Shanley upset the four seed West Fargo, 49-41, to play the number one seed Grand Forks Red River in the semifinals.

Both games will be played at the higher seed.

The championship is Saturday at the SHAC.