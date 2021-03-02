MSUM Aims to Educate about Women’s Rights in America

The MSUM Women's Center Leads a charge.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — March is Women’s History Month and MSUM is raising awareness of how the suffrage movement is connected to the rights of other groups.

In addition to a display, the university is going to host multiple speakers online to talk about the true history of women’s rights.

The online talks are open to the public.

They will focus on giving people more knowledge about political ideas of suffrage, anarchism and other issues they believe have been misunderstood.

People interested can check out these speakers at MSUM Women’s Center on Facebook.

“Like many groups that have fought for their rights throughout history, women weren’t granted the right to vote, they seized it. They really fought for it, they were beaten in the streets, they were arrested and when on hunger strikes, they were brutally force fed in jails. “

Says Dana Bisignani, the coordinator of the Women’s Center.

The display will be in the library until the beginning of April.