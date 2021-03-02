NDSU Football Players Holding Each Other Accountable After Loss

Bison snapped 39-game win streak with loss on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — When a team loses, especially one who is not use to it, what drives players to bounce back is the response. That’s exactly what North Dakota State football is doing returning to the practice field after snapping their 39-game win streak.

Only two starters, cornerback Josh Hayes and offensive lineman Cordell Volson experienced the last loss against South Dakota State in 2017. The majority of the juniors on this roster were redshirts and did not see action that season.

Those third year starters and second year starters are now playing bigger roles and are beginning to hold everyone accountable.

“We don’t know each other very well right now. We haven’t spent the 3-4-5 years that groups before us maybe had,” junior defensive tackle Lane Tucker said. “This will give us an opportunity to grow together and become cohesive as a unit.”

“Take practice more seriously and really come together as a team. Were really young,” redshirt freshman Hunter Brozio said. “This team really needs to come together and learn from it.”

“It’s a raise of maturity but we don’t have time to wait on guys,” junior receiver Christian Watson said. “Obviously the young guys know, the older guys know. We just have to move on and just continue to do things we know they should be done.”

“It’s just tough to see the ego blowing up on this team and we just needed a humbling experience like that to get back to where we need to be and work the way we need to be,” sophomore defensive end Brendan Cook said.

The Bison dropped five spots in the latest STATS FCS Poll after the loss.