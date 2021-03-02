North Dakota PUC to discuss sudden surge in natural gas prices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – An investigation into the recent jump in natural gas prices is getting underway in North Dakota.

Xcel Energy and Montana-Dakota Utilities say they had little choice but to pass the sudden price increase onto residential, business and industrial customers.

Utilities across the nation found themselves in the same position after the recent cold and record-setting snow in the South.

“Because the prices are what they are, how can we mitigate that by perhaps spreading those costs over a larger number of months to keep a spike from impacting customers heavily in one billing cycle? North Dakota Public Service Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak said.

The Public Service Commission will discuss the issue Wednesday.