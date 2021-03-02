Top North Dakota Democrats ask Biden to nominate Schneider

Rep. Josh Boschee, Sen. Joan Heckaman, Mac Schneider

FARGO (KVRR) – North Dakota’s highest ranking Democrats have formally requested President Biden to nominate Fargo attorney Mac Schneider as the state’s next chief federal prosecutor.

State House Minority Leader Josh Boschee of Fargo and Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman of New Rockford co-signed a letter telling Biden that Schneider is “greatly respected by Republicans and Democrats alike.”

“We humbly request that you select McLain J. Schneider to continue the legacy of justice and fairness that runs through his family’s strong history of service to North Dakota.”

Schneider “won’t be a bureaucrat who works within the walls of a federal building” the letter says.

In February, former Democratic Sens. Heidi Heitkamp, Kent Conrad and Byron Dorgan also urged Biden to nominate Schneider.

Drew Wrigley and several other Trump administration appointees recently stepped down at Biden’s request.

Chief Assistant U.S. Attorney Nick Chase is acting U.S. Attorney until Wrigley’s replacement is nominated and confirmed by the Senate.