Bus driver injured in rollover near Churchs Ferry

CHURCHS FERRY, N.D. – A man who was delivering a new bus to a school in Canada suffered a minor injury after the bus rolled over several times on a highway in northeastern North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 50-year-old Toronado Watson, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, fell asleep shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday. He was driving a 2022 Thomas school bus west on U.S. Highway 2 near Churchs Ferry.

Watson tried to gain control of the bus after running off the road but overcorrected and wound up rolling it in the north ditch.

Watson was the sole occupant of the bus and was wearing his seatbelt.