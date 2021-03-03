Concordia Athletics Announces Plan for Spring Sports Season

Baseball, softball start over next two weeks

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has given a go on a spring sports season that includes those from the fall.

Baseball, softball, tennis, golf and outdoor track play championships. Soccer, volleyball, cross country, and football play shortened schedules.

The baseball season features a 35-game schedule, eight non-conference match-ups with midweek and Saturday doubleheaders in conference play. Single 9-inning games on Sunday. The first Cobber game is slated for March 11th against Wisconsin-Superior.

Softball will play all doubleheaders in non conference and conference play starting this Friday against Minnesota-Morris.

With no conference schedule in football, head coach Terry Horan elected the Cobbers focus on a spring practice schedule and not play any competition. Horan said in a statement the decision is more worry free with outside positive tests providing a threat on any games.

It also allows the team to stay healthy looking ahead to a fall season. The Cobbers will close out spring practice with an intrasquad scrimmage.