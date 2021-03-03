Fargo Public Schools tests new security system for visitors

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Schools is testing out new security measures to keep students and staff safe.

Lewis & Clark and Lincoln Elementary Schools are piloting a new system called Raptor Technologies.

The technology replaces the paper and pencil sign-in system currently in place.

Visitors will use their driver’s license or state ID to sign in electronically.

The system then uses that information to check sex offender databases and ensures there’s no custody alert for the person signing in.

“To me, since I’ve stepped into this role, I’ve always seen those paper and pencil sign-in sheets as a disadvantage for us. It’s very easy to write someone else’s name down or scribble your name in; it’s very illegible,” explained Fargo Public Schools Safety & Emergency Management Coordinator Mackenzie McCormick.

Funding for the initiative is still pending.

McCormick says those who forget an ID will be signed in manually on the new system.

Both Moorhead and West Fargo Public Schools already use similar technology.