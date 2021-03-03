Golden Drive Partnering With Menards For Food Drive

Donation Box & Items List Set Up At Moorhead Menards During March

The woman behind one of the most prominent charitable forces in the Metro says need is growing during the pandemic, but there’s a way you can help this month.

Golden Drive is partnering with the Moorhead Menards location for a food drive.

There is a box set up at the store, along with a flyer showing the most-needed food items.

You can donate through the end of the month.

Golden Drive’s Sue Baron says the need for has gone up for food along with other items.

But she says local businesses and people stepping up and giving more during the pandemic.

Baron adds, “Reaching out asking what they can do, if they can help, what our top needs are. We’re always after food and hygiene constantly. But year, it’s a good thing.”

Click here for more information.