Sheyenne, Davies Advance to EDC Boys Basketball Championship

Title game Saturday night at the SHAC

FARGO, N.D — Sheyenne Boys Basketball advances to their second consecutive EDC Championship after taking down Shanley, 87-46, Thursday night at home.

The Mustangs will play Davies who upset the two seed, West Fargo, on the road, 89-77.

The title game is scheduled to be played at 8 P.M. Saturday at the SHAC.