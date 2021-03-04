UND Fans Are Thrilled With The Start of their Football Team’s Season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND football is making some noise early on in the season and hope to keep the momentum alive.

As the Fighting Hawks duel with South Dakota Thursday night, there’s plenty of optimism among the fans.

Just two games into their Missouri Valley Football Conference tenure, UND is off to a perfect start.

The green and white sit atop the Valley after wins over Southern Illinois two weeks ago and South Dakota State this past weekend.

Beating the number three Jackrabbits wasn’t just the second straight time the Fighting Hawks have beaten a top-10 team at home, it was the highest ranked opponent they’ve taken down since moving to the division back in 2008.

Fans are excited about what they’ve seen and encouraged about what lies ahead over these next five plus games.

“That’s a beautiful thing,” said Amy Finke.

“It’s always a good day when NDSU loses. It’s fantastic to start the year (2-0). We’re really showing the Missouri Valley what our team’s made of.”

“We’ve been coming for four years,” said Corinne Tobin.

“It’s really exciting to be at the top of the roster here. It’s really a good time. We’re really excited. Senior year, so we really want to finish the year well.”

Janice Navratil said, “It’s awesome. It’s so great. We’re so excited. It’s awesome, it’s totally awesome to watch them win and last weekend was so exciting. It was so exciting to be here.”

NDSU and UND square off on Saturday, March 20 at the Fargodome.

Last season, they played for the first time since 2015 and the Bison won.