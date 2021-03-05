Burgum says harassment ‘unacceptable’ following expulsion of Simons

BISMARCK (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum’s office has issued a statement regarding the ouster of Republican Rep. Luke Simons.

“Harassment of any kind is unacceptable in the workplace” Burgum said, in response to a question about the expulsion from KVRR News.

Simons was expelled after being accused of threatening and sexually harassing women. Lawmakers say Simons engaged in a “pattern of inappropriate behavior” that has lasted four years.

Simons was the first member of the North Dakota Legislature ever to be removed from by his peers.

“The governor respects the Legislature’s responsibility in dealing with such matters involving its members” according to Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki.