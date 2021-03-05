Fargo residents could be appointed to city’s liquor control board

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Changes could be in the works for the operation of the Fargo Liquor Control Board.

City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn says he has been working with the city attorney’s office on revisions to an ordinance that would change the make-up of the board.

It is now made up of two city commissioners, the police chief, the city auditor and the director of environmental health. The city staff would be replaced by a newly-appointed panel made up of four members of the public and one city commissioner, who would be the chairperson.

Piepkorn says the city would seek applicants, much like how other city boards are selected. Those recommended for the board would be vetted and the city commission would make the final decisions. The three-year terms of the public board members would be staggered. Two members would service until July 1, 2023, and two members until July 1, 2025.

The revised ordinance also includes a recommendation to clarify the handling of license violations and a process that would allow the license holder to request a hearing before the city commission, following a recommendation by the liquor control board.

The proposed ordinance change is on Monday’s commission agenda and if approved, would require a first reading at the next regular city commission meeting.