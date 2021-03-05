Moorhead students return to in-person learning

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — After almost a year of students learning outside of the classroom, Moorhead High School is preparing to welcome back students full time to in-person learning.

“We’re pretty excited to have the kids coming back. It kind of almost has that first day of school feel. I know the teachers have been looking forward to teaching kids in person in class and I know we have a lot of kids that have been pretty excited to be coming back to school full time,” Moorhead High School Principal, Dave Lawrence said.

With just a week short of a full year since the last time all students were in class for in person learning, Moorhead High’s Principal Dave Lawrence says new guidelines are being implemented to ensure safety amongst everyone in the building.

“The safety of students and staff is our primary concern so we have in place the safety mitigation guidelines that our state is requiring us to follow. So we have protocols for entering the building, classroom and spacing, we require masking, we have hand sanitation stations and we’re keeping an eye on social distancing and making sure we’re doing our best to keep kids and adults as far apart in any given setting,” Lawrence said.

While everyone is required to wear masks inside of the school building, the way students have their lunch will change.

“For our lunch room we have QR codes on each table so students will scan with either their phone or their Chromebook so if we needed to track for contact tracing we would know which kids were by which in that type of setting. We have done as good as we can to make this a safe setting for kids coming back into the building,” Lawrence said.

Other than the precautionary guidelines, Lawrence says the typical school day will look pretty normal for students.

“Classroom sizes won’t be changed while we are back in session. Our kids all have to be somewhere. We have athletics going on, we have most of our extracurriculars are moving on and moving forward with safety guidelines in place. I think that’s been a positive thing to have our kids to have a chance to keep involved in activities that really help keep kids involved and focused in school,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says the school is figuring out the best way to celebrate this year’s graduating class.

Monday completes the last of the phased approach to welcome all students back to in person learning for Moorhead Area Public Schools.