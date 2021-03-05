Play of the Week Nominees: March 5th

FARGO, N.D. — (KVRR) The latest Chris Heise High School Play of The Week Nominees come from the ice and the North Dakota girls and boys state tournaments.

First up, on the girls side Kayla Zimmerman of Davies puts away the game winner five hole with under two minutes left to top North-South and win the program its first state title.

Grand Forks Central on the rush after finding the loose puck, the senior Chase Spicer, puts it home off the RoughRiders defender’s stick with 41 seconds left to secure the Knights their fourth state title in five years and 29th overall capping off a great day of championship hockey at the Ralph last Saturday at the Ralph.

