UND Football Welcoming Themselves To MVFC Loudly

The Fighting Hawks have won all three of their games since joining the conference and are the only undefeated team in it thus far

GRAND FORKS, ND – He didn’t play a snap in his redshirt season last year. But you wouldn’t know it based on how he’s started off the 2021 campaign.

“We’re going to give him the football and he knows we want him to secure the ball. There’s not much you can say,” said head coach Bubba Schweigert. “He felt badly about it. His teammates were great around him and rallied around him and knew we were going to give it back to him and we got a lot of faith in him. And he came out, made a lot of big plays because we gave him opportunities.”

With two touchdowns in yesterday’s 21-10 win over South Dakota, the Moorhead High product now has five through the first three games.

“Coach Freund stressing all week was get down hill, play physical, and the most physical thing you can do in football is run the ball,” said Otis Weah.

It’s part of a larger story: the Football spotlight shining bright on the Fighting Hawks just under halfway through the Missouri Valley spring season. Three games played; all resulting in wins. They’re the only team in the Conference that’s unbeaten so far.

“A lot of people doubted us coming into the Missouri Valley so we’re just trying to gain respect and trying to take every game week by week and play the best we can,” said senior Linebacker Jaxton Turner.

“Just really challenge our guys to come out and play better and play physical Football cause that’s been one thing we’ve been able to do…we want to win the game at the end of the week but we’ve been focusing really hard on our preparation,” said Schweigert.

The green and white begin a three-game road trip next Saturday with the 2nd one coming at the FargoDome against N.D.S.U., where there might not be a battle for the nickel trophy anymore, but instead, for that top spot in the conference they’re now both a part of.