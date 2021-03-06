Bison Bounce Back With Shutout Win

NDSU scored all 25 of their points in the 1st half en route win over Missouri State on Saturday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, MI (KVRR) – NDSU Football hadn’t lost back to back games since 2009. They kept that stat in the past after today’s win at Missouri State to round out a two-game road trip.

The Bison wracked up over 400 yards of offense, scoring all 25 points in the first half. Code green didn’t allow a single score, holding the Bears to just 221 yards of offense. Last week’s loss was unfamiliar territory to the veterans. However, some of the players mentioned that, coming into this week, the team had some extra motivation and took their preparation up a notch to make sure they don’t come anywhere near a loss anytime soon.

“Bouncing back from last week, we needed this win. It was really big for our team to come together and rally around each other and just hone in on the little things,” said wide receiver Braylon Henderson.

“Especially just for like how we lost last week and just not playing how we play, getting back to how we play is huge and this win was huge,” said defensive end Spencer Waege.

“You know what, I think we all had a bad taste in our mouths and the way we prepared this week just had a little more sting to it,” said QB Zeb Noland. “You know, we won 39 straight but we’re (1-0) and a new start is going to start.”