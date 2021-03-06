Red River Valley Sportsmen’s Show gets people ready for summer

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Dome is giving people in the community a taste of the outdoors.

The Red River Valley Sportsmen’s Show is in full swing and giving people the opportunity to shop for all the necessary equipment to help make outdoor summer activities more enjoyable for the season.

Part of the show includes essential items like top of the line hunting and fishing equipment, campers, trailers and of course fishing boats of all sizes.

“For the consumer it works out great because they come down and all the boat and RV dealers are here and they’re shopping them each individually. You can go walk for five minutes and go see that boat and that price again. The dealers know they’re competing against each other so you always get the best prices at a show,” Red River Valley Sportsmen Show Show Manager, Barry Cenaiko said.

The last day to attend is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are 10 dollars.