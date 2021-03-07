Activists speak up ahead of Chauvin’s trial

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Ahead of the start of Derek Chauvin’s trial, activists throughout the FM metro are seeking justice.

“Today is a message of solidarity for the families of victims of police brutality, specifically George Floyd’s family as the trial begins March 8th. We’re here to let them know that they’re not alone in their cries for justice that people do care that we are watching,” Solidarity Rally Organizer, Vanessa Clark said.

Vanessa Clark who is one of the organizers for the local rally says she wants justice for the community.

“Justice for George Floyd is justice for all black people in our country that they can be out in the streets and not feel like they’re targeted because of their skin color and they’re not targets of racial profiling by police officers,” Clark said.

Avalon Fyreheart who also helped organize the rally says being seen and heard is what will help create a change.

“If we don’t stand up and take a stand and say this is wrong, then when something happens to one of our members in the community people are going to stand back and wonder why didn’t they do something for those people. So were trying to show people that we’re not just going to go away, we’re here, we’re going to stay here, we’re your neighbors, we’re your coworkers, were your friends, your family, we’re going to fight for what’s right and we’re not going to just stand back and sip on it,” Solidarity Rally Organizer, Avalon Fyreheart said.

Fyreheart says he hopes the trial will bring justice to Floyd.

“You should know better being a police officer, you should be held to a higher standard than the average citizen and the sheer disregard for another human being’s life is intolerable,” Fyreheart said.

Activists continue with a call for action and say they will continue to fight for what is right.

“The main point is that we have to stand up and we have to tell the state that we’re not going to just settle for this, we’re not going to accept this as the norm, we’re going to keep being on the streets and demanding that things change,” said Clark .

The three other officers involved in George Floyd’s death are set to go on trial in August.