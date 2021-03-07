Man Hit & Killed While Changing Tire On I-29 in South Dakota Identified

SISSETON, S.D. — Authorities release the identity of a man who was hit and killed while changing a tire on Interstate 29 near Sisseton on Tuesday.

South Dakota Highway Patrol says 78-year-old Gerald Bartell, of Herman, Minnesota, was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say Bartell had pulled over to the shoulder and was kneeling near the pickup when a semi struck both Bartell and the vehicle.

The semi driver from Manitoba was not hurt.

Charges are being reviewed in the case.