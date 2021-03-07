Sheyenne “On To Chapter Three” After Region Title

The Mustangs celebrated their EDC title on Saturday evening but are now focused on winning their first state title in program history

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Sheyenne Boys Basketball dropped their season opener on December 15th to West Fargo. To this point, it’s been their only loss of the season. Now, the mustangs are state-tournament-bound.

They took down davies by almost 40 in the EDC Championship powered by 20 points from Gage Anderson and a double double from Jackson Moni. Tom Kerchoffner’s squad finished the regular season atop Class A. and the region title is theirs. While it’s something to be proud of, the head coach knows there is still unfinished business as the team guns for its first state title ever.

“I’m just very pleased with the three tournament games so far, winning by 35 points each game but that’s going to mean nothing because we’re on to chapter three right now, which is the state tournament and it starts with practice and then it starts with that first game,” Kerchoffner said. “We still got a few wrinkles up our sleeve as far as defensive schemes and then just trying to make sure that we take care of business on both ends of the court.”