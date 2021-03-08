Drekker Brewing empowers women at the YWCA through beer

For a limited time, proceeds from beer sales will help support the YWCA's mission.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Drekker Brewing has chosen the YWCA of Cass-Clay to do some UnPillaging for March.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, they are teaming up to help empower women right here in our community.

Throughout the month Drekker Brewing will collect essential items such as bedding, clothing and hygiene products.

For a limited time proceeds from beer sales will also go towards helping support the women of the YWCA.

“One dollar from every beer purchased tonight and on March 25th will go towards supporting YWCA’s mission. So we feel really excited that they selected us, that they want to partner with us and It feels great to work with other organizations that are also empowering women in our community,” YWCA Communications Manager Allison Pillar said.

Drekker Brewing will also help by donating all of the proceeds from sales of the Vibes Only t-shirts.