Fiery chants for justice from marchers at Chauvin trial

courtesy, FOX9

MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of people gathered outside a fortified courthouse in Minneapolis for the first day of the trial of a former police officer charged in George Floyd’s death.

They chanted “No justice, no peace!” during the rally Monday, and one speaker implored the jury yet to be chosen to “do the right thing” and convict Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s May 25 death.

As the judge and attorneys convened high above street level, one organizer lamented the barricades, fencing and barbed wire shrouding the courthouse as a “cage” for protesters.

Organizers have pledged to turn out in numbers at key points in the trial.