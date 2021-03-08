Grand Forks Central’s Spicer Wins Play of the Week

Spicer won 52 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week goes to Grand Forks Central boys hockey and Chase Spicer.

Spicer took home a commanding 52 percent of the votes. In the state championship, the senior forward scored the game winning goal with 41 seconds left in overtime to give the Knights their fourth state title in five years and 29th overall.

Congrats to Spicer and the Knights for taking home the win.