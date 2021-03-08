N.D. HS Basketball Roundup: Region One Tournament

Top four seeds advance to semifinals on Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. — Monday night was the quarterfinal round of the Class B boys basketball region one tournament at the SHAC.

The top four seeds (Enderlin, Kindred, Central Cass and Oak Grove) all advanced on to the semifinals.

The number one seed Enderlin will play Oak Grove in the first game and the two seed Kindred takes on Central Cass in the second.

The first match-up tips at 6 P.M. Tuesday with the second to follow.

The winners advance to the finals on Thursday.