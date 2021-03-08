NDSU Football Getting Ready to Host Pro Day and Game on Back-to-Back Days

Pro Day for Trey Lance, Dillon Radunz on Friday; Illinois State game on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — After their first loss in 39 games, North Dakota State football bounced back with a shutout win over Missouri State. However, as the team looks ahead to their next opponent, 22nd ranked Illinois State on Saturday most eyes will be on the day before.

Friday is NDSU’s Pro Day. NFL Network, ESPN and league staff will be in the house to watch quarterback Trey Lance right tackle Dillon Radunz and cornerback Marquise Bridges workout with no combine. Lance and Radunz are projected to be first round draft picks come April. Bridges had some tryouts in the league last year and gets another chance to show his skills.

Its head coach Matt Entz’s job to make sure his team’s focus is on GameDay.

“There’s no reason to avoid the white elephant in the room. Were going to give the expectations to our players. Were going to allow our guys to be on the west stands if they want to come in and watch, which I’m sure they do. The majority of these guys are their friends,” Entz said. “Be supportive. Watch but part of the reason why its scheduled for the morning so we can keep a status quo afternoon and remind them that are number one priority is to make sure that were prepared to play and be competitive on Saturday.

Lance, Radunz and Bridges start workouts at 10 A.M.