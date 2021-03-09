Fargo approves bid for water tower and mural

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Fargo is getting a new water tower to replace three much smaller water towers, all on the north side. One was built in the 1940s and the others date from 1955 are in need of significant repairs and have operational issues.

Fargo re-bid the project and got a deal, saving the city about $1-million. City commissioners approved the new bid of $7.6 million from an Indiana company, one of three national firms that placed bids for the new tower.

It will be built on the site of one of the old water towers, at the corner of 7th Avenue and 11th Street North.

The water tower will be the first in Fargo to have artwork. It’s a giant, brightly painted wrap-around mural. The design was selected by the Fargo Arts and Culture Commission from several ideas submitted by artists.