Fargo man arrested for burglarizing South Dakota home
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KVRR/KWAT) – A Fargo man arrested Monday night in South Dakota is accused of burglarizing a home in Codington County.
Thirty-two-year-old Dylan Kerr is being held on charges of first degree burglary, intentional damage to property, possession of a stolen vehicle and petty theft.
Codington County deputies were called to the area where the burglary occurred on a report of a man who was trying to flag down traffic at the South Shore exit on I-29.
Kerr had been driving a car that was stolen in Moorhead.
He’s being held on $15,000 cash only bond.