Fargo man arrested for burglarizing South Dakota home

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KVRR/KWAT) – A Fargo man arrested Monday night in South Dakota is accused of burglarizing a home in Codington County.

Thirty-two-year-old Dylan Kerr is being held on charges of first degree burglary, intentional damage to property, possession of a stolen vehicle and petty theft.

Codington County deputies were called to the area where the burglary occurred on a report of a man who was trying to flag down traffic at the South Shore exit on I-29.

Kerr had been driving a car that was stolen in Moorhead.

He’s being held on $15,000 cash only bond.