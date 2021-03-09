Jessica Magnuson Named Fargo Public Schools Teacher of the Year

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Schools surprises a dedicated staff member with the 64th annual Teacher of the Year Award.

“Today is without a doubt the best day of the year for us in getting to recognize one of our great staff members. Today was our teacher of the year that we got to recognize. It is a surprise event for the teacher and for the staff,” Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi said

As Fargo Public Schools staff played a game of ‘Literacy Fast Phrase’ to unscramble a surprise message. One lucky staff member was awestruck with the hidden message…

“Today is a chance to celebrate one of the many great staff members that we have in Fargo Public Schools and we get to recognize our teacher of the year which is Jessica Magnuson,” said Gandhi.

“This is definitely not how I expected the afternoon to turn out, but I’m just so grateful for everyone’s support here today. I’m just humbled, there’re so many great teachers in this building and in this district that I can believe that I’m even standing here talking about this right now,” Fargo Public Schools Teacher of the Year Jessica Magnuson said.

Faculty who nominated Magnuson say it was easy coming up with why she deserved to win.

“Jessica has been just an unbelievable impact on our staff and our students for a number of years. So, when I went around to ask different people if they would be interested in writing letters they said that this is a no-brainer, she is so important to our staff that they were very excited to write letters. Everybody that I asked said absolutely she is so well deserving,” Carl Ben Eielson Middle School Principal, Brad Larson said

Magnuson says teaching is her passion and credits her success to her school’s motto.

“I grew up wanting to be a teacher, playing school, loving to help people, having a job where I’m challenged and it’s different everyday. Our school motto is great relationships produce great students. So, this year especially we just want to make sure we’re teaching our students, they’re learning and are just happy to be given the opportunity to be at school and be with peers and teachers who care about them,” Magnuson said.

Magnuson will have the opportunity to move forward to win Cass County Teacher of the Year as well as North Dakota’s Teacher of the Year.