Recall election today for two Horace City Council members

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – A special recall election is underway Tuesday in Horace.

City Council members David Fenelon and Bryan Schmidt are running to keep their seats. Both were re-elected unopposed last June.

Three challengers are on the special ballot seeking to oust the incumbents. They are Naomi Burkland, Jeffrey Trudeau, and Zachariah Lee.

A citizens committee upset with the two commissioners and rising taxes gathered enough signatures for the recall election.

Cass County Chief Financial Officer Mike Montplaisir says approximately 200 absentee ballots have been turned in so far.

Horace residents can vote at the Horace Fire Hall Event Center at 413 Main from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.