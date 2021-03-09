Upset In Horace City Council Recall Election

HORACE, N.D. — An upset for two men targeted in a recall election in Horace.

David Fenelon and Bryan Schmidt have both been voted off of the City Council according to a release by the city.

Unofficial results show the winners as Naomi Burkland and Jeffrey Trudeau.

They will be sworn in on Monday and serve the remainder of the men’s terms which end in 2024.

Here are the unofficial results: Burkland 376, Trudeau 317, Fenelon 212, Schmidt 210, Zachariah Lee 96.

Cass County officials organized and certified the election.

The recall effort came about by a citizen’s committee.

Members were upset with Commissioners Fenelon and Schmidt, who were both re-elected in June, and rising taxes and they gathered enough signatures for today’s recall election.