EDC Player of the Year Page Leads Grand Forks Red River into State Tournament

Roughriders three seed in state when play begins Friday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Class A Girls State Basketball Tournament begins in Bismarck on Friday. One team to keep your eye on once the action tips off is Grand Forks Red River.

The RoughRiders finished the regular season with a 20-4 record giving them the top seed in the EDC Tournament and the three seed at state. If you watched them play this year you most likely saw one player making bucket after bucket and that was forward Alex Page.

The senior averaged 17 points and 7 rebounds per game. Both were top ten in the conference.

It earned Page the EDC’s senior athlete of the year and a nomination for Miss North Dakota Basketball. Its something she set her mind on before the season.

“Its rewarding. I know I wouldn’t have got here without my teammates and my coaches,” Page said. “They really pushed me in practice and motivated me in game. We worked in the gym in the summer and throughout the season we realized that this is what we really wanted. We wanted to work for something we thought we could do. My teammates believed in me and I believed in my teammates that we could do this together.”

Page will play her college ball at Minnesota-Crookston but before that its getting the RoughRiders a state title. Over her four years, red river has made it every time. That experience will help in making a run and it all starts with the second game of the day at the Bismarck Events Center taking on the two seed from the west, Watford City. With a win, its on to a match-up between either Davies or Jamestown in the semis.