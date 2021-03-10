El Zagal Shrine Circus canceled again due to pandemic

FARGO (KVRR) – For the second year in a row, Fargo’s El Zagal Shrine Circus has been canceled due to the pandemic.

“This was a hard decision to make because we know how much joy and excitement the circus brings each year to the children in our area” Circus Chairman Dan Beach said.

“However, this decision was reached because we strongly felt that we could not put the health of our circus patrons at risk.”

Beach said plans are already in place to bring back the circus in April, 2022.