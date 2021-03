Kindred Boys Basketball Wins Region One Tournament

Head to state tournament for first time since 2003

FARGO, N.D. — Kindred boys basketball finished off a dominating performance at the Region One Tournament.

With a 65-51 win over Oak Grove, the Vikings head back to the state tournament for the first time since 2003.

Gavin Keller and Paul Olson combined for 30 points in the victory.