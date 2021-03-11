ND Winter Show Back For Another Go-Around

The longstanding tradition of honoring agriculture and pioneer culture returns to Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) – The 84th annual North Dakota winter show is underway in Valley City.

It takes place every March and is designed to pay homage to agriculture as well as honor pioneer culture and heritages.

This year, there will be more safety precautions at the venue. It will be held at 75 percent capacity, hand sanitizer is available across the grounds and masks are encouraged but not required. The event has a long history that publicist Ruth Nicolaus believes is important to recognize.

“We can never forget where our food comes from,” said Winter Show Publicist Ruth Nicolaus. “We all need to eat even though 97% of us are not involved in AG. And so to see horses and cattle and baby sheep and baby goats with the critter corral and to see vendors sell ag products, it reminds us of our roots.”

The show began Wednesday and runs through Sunday.