Simons won’t challenge ouster from legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – Former Dickinson Republican State Representative Luke Simons won’t go to court over his expulsion from the Legislature.

In a statement, Simons said if he were to take the matter to the state Supreme Court, it would take weeks for a decision – and as he put it, “The only way I can immediately correct this injustice is to allow someone else to serve.”

Sinons was expelled from the House last week on a 69 to 25 vote. He had been accused of sexual harassment.