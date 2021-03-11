UND Hockey’s Pinto Wins NCHC Player of the Year; Berry Coach of the Year

First time UND player has won award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– (UND Athletics) Following up on his All-National Collegiate Hockey Confernce First Team selection as well as the league’s forward and defensive forward of the year wins, sophomore Shane Pinto today was named the NCHC Player of the Year. He becomes the first UND player to win the award in the eight years of the conference and the first in the league’s history to win it unanimously. The votes are from head coaches and select media members from all eight conference schools.

Pinto is piecing together a sophomore season that is drawing eyes nationally. The Franklin Square, N.Y., native took the NCHC scoring title with 15 goals and 28 points in the regular season as he’s helped UND to back-to-back league championships in his two seasons on campus. Pinto also paces the league in power play goals (7), faceoff winning percentage (.620), multi-point games (11) and multi-goal games (4). His 200-foot game has helped North Dakota lead the conference in both goals per game (3.92) and fewest goals allowed per game (1.96).

Pinto and the Fighting Hawks (18-5-1) are the top seed in the upcoming NCHC Frozen Faceoff, this season an eight-team, single-elimination bracket hosted at Ralph Engelstad Arena. UND draws eighth-seeded Miami for a Friday quarterfinal game at 7:37 p.m. on MidcoSN and nchc.tv