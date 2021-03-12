Big Brothers/Big Sisters Moves Biggest Fundraising Event Online This Year

"Bowl for Kids' Sake" Runs March 21st Through 27th

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center is moving its biggest fundraiser of the year to a virtual event for 2021.

“Bowl for Kids’ Sake” runs from March 21st through the 27th.

Sponsorship deadlines are Monday, March 15h.

You can participate by getting a fundraising team together and joining in an online bowling game.

Or you can buy a pin at local Hornbacher’s stores.

The goal is to raise 75 thousand dollars this year without the benefit of an in-person event.

Program director Susan Smith explains, “As a program we don’t charge a fee for services so we really rely on the support of the community to help us provide these critical services.”

BBBS also has around 100 kids waiting for a mentor in our region. Click here to learn more about the event and becoming a Big.