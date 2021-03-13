11th Annual Craft Fest showcases local businesses

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The 11th annual Unglued Craft Fest is giving people in the community the opportunity to help support local businesses.

People who attended the fest had the chance to participate in a scavenger hunt while shopping at 45 different local vendors.

Vendors had the chance to showcase some of their best work by selling one of a kind items, such as paintings, mugs, coasters, jewelry and even dog treats.

“Local businesses, especially local makers, are the heart of what makes a community unique and thrive and it just really enriches everyone’s life to be buying something that’s creative, that’s handmade and done by somebody that you’re actually interacting with while you’re here shopping. So it’s been really cool to see everyone coming out,” Unglued Owner, Ashley Morken said.

The Unglued Craft Fest will continue virtually with 50 vendors for its last day.