Two people arrested after trying to flee from Minnesota State Patrol

FARGO, N.D. — Two people are in custody following a chase by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say at around 4:45 Saturday afternoon, a Minnesota State trooper tried to stop 35-year-old Crystal Borseth of Fargo on Highway 94 for traffic violations.

Borseth did not stop and tried to flee from the trooper.

As she exited onto University, a state trooper used a pursuit intervention technique to get the vehicle stopped.

Borseth was taken into custody.

Her passenger, 36-year-old Kristopher Wilkins of Fargo, fled from the vehicle but was found a short time later by Fargo Police.

Borseth and Wilkins were taken to Cass County Jail.

This is an open investigation.