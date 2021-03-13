Two people arrested after trying to flee from Minnesota State Patrol
FARGO, N.D. — Two people are in custody following a chase by the Minnesota State Patrol.
Authorities say at around 4:45 Saturday afternoon, a Minnesota State trooper tried to stop 35-year-old Crystal Borseth of Fargo on Highway 94 for traffic violations.
Borseth did not stop and tried to flee from the trooper.
As she exited onto University, a state trooper used a pursuit intervention technique to get the vehicle stopped.
Borseth was taken into custody.
Her passenger, 36-year-old Kristopher Wilkins of Fargo, fled from the vehicle but was found a short time later by Fargo Police.
Borseth and Wilkins were taken to Cass County Jail.
This is an open investigation.